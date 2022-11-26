Local Focus: Building Academy adds tools to students' belts

Gisborne high school's Building Academy is good for students and good for the community.

Gisborne high school's Building Academy is good for students and good for the community.

When Lytton High school was approached by the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Education, and Kāinga Ora about establishing a building academy at the school, principal Wiremu Elliot said "yes"!

"The values that they were promoting were congruent with what our beliefs were, around education, and giving opportunities at a younger age," Elliot said.

In its first year of running, the students notched up some impressive achievements, building their own classroom and completing the floor for a two-bedroom house. Once built, the house will go to Kāinga Ora for a family in need in the Gisborne community.

The classroom had an official opening last week accompanied by a short presentation for the 2023 Building Academy students.

Building Tutor Ngati Donnelly said the students start with smaller building projects such as workbenches, picnic tables, shelving, and decorative walls. But the course focus is on benefits for the students.

"It's about giving them the confidence to build, to think outside the box and enjoy building," he said.

Two of the academy students, Savannah Tuari and Maruata White, have secured apprenticeships at Iconiq Group in Gisborne.

White already had plans to do a trade once he left school, and saw the academy as an opportunity to start that journey early.

"I thought it was really cool that I got to leave behind something that I could say I produced - the classroom, seats around the school, and staffroom tables," he said.

Tuari prefers working outdoors over being stuck in a classroom and often helps her father with building jobs.

"I really wanted to join and see what it was like and continue down the career path," she said.

"My favourite part was operating all the power tools and gaining more experience."

Head of technology Matt Henwood said the academy keeps kids engaged in school, and gives them skills and experience to make them more employable.

Throughout the year the students complete a variety of courses and work experience, including forklift driving, scaffolding, first aid, learner licence, and customer service.

Renata Leach was encouraged to do work experience at Mitre 10 to learn about timber and treatments.

"After my work experience finished, they ended up offering me a job there every weekend," Leach said.

The 2023 Building Academy will have 17 students, with eight returning from the 2022 class.