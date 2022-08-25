Local Focus: Brent Barrett on Candidate Camera

Council candidate discusses the biggest issues facing city ratepayers.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Barrett's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Palmerston North faces "a lot of growing pains" in the face of a climate crisis, says council candidate Brent Barrett.

"Rapid expansion, sprawl, transport and all those things feeding those pains and we need to manage down emissions."

Barrett, who would go with the Greens if he ever ran for government, doesn't support Three Waters, citing the lack of local influence over the use of water resources.

"A co-investment model is where the government should be looking," he said.

And Barrett admits to liking ska music and preferring public transport over driving a car.