Local Focus: Brendan Davis on Candidate Camera

Local school teacher says housing and homelessness are his top election issues.

Housing and homelessness are the big issues for RDRR general ward candidate Brendan Davis - in particular, stopping homeless people moving to Rotorua.

"We need to stop the homeless coming in from outside of the city, and look after the ones that are here," he said.

A schoolteacher by day, Davis is also strongly against co-governance and Three Waters.

To keep up with demand for housing, Davis said there was plenty of land around that could be used to build homes without using the city's green spaces.

And to complete the picture, Davis says his most recently binged TV programme was The Waltons.