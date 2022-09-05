Local Focus: Aubrey Ria on Candidate Camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Aubrey Ria's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quick-fire questions
Aubrey Ria is an environmental project coordinator and says her work in Māori radio and education has made her an effective communicator which she can bring to the council table if elected.
She says she is dedicated to Oranga Wai, Oranga Whenua, Oranga Tangata.
"When we approach it holistically and we have gains in water health, environmental land health and also the health and well being of people, there is nothing we can't achieve as a people"
She also likes league over rugby, describes herself as puku mahi (hardworking), and her hidden talent is she is a māmā superhero.