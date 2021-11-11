Local Focus: Art in the Garden sale is on - fingers crossed for a fine weekend

A hot and humid forecast for Art in the Garden sale, but take an umbrella just in case.

This weekend's annual Art in the Garden sale at Paul's Rd in Whanganui is set to go.

The country setting is just minutes from town on the east side of the awa heading towards Ūpokongaro.

Members of the Whanganui Pottery Society will be selling their work in a setting under the trees, joined by local artists and artisans.

Whanganui Potters Society chair Lauren Newton said last year the sale was due to start at 9am "but by 8.20 we had people pouring through the gates and buying things up".

Despite Covid restrictions, organisers are confident both days will be easily manageable.

They said they would be watching numbers and making sure that people sign in.

"We'll have someone at the gate that will ensure that people do that. Also, masks would be preferred," Newton said.

"It's a pretty much continual flow of people coming in and going out again, there are no closed spaces, it's all out in the fresh air in amongst the trees and the flowers."

The pottery society began in 1975, currently has about 100 members and encourages new members of all ages.

Newton said it is very social but even as a hobby it required a high level of commitment and patience.

"You do have to get used to the idea that you'll probably throw out half of what you make," Newton said.

"If it doesn't go wrong in the making it could go wrong in the kiln.

"But that's all right, that's part of the learning and it's just part of the experience of being a potter."

As well as a wide variety of wares for sale, there will be demonstrations of the potter's wheel and the chance for people to try it for themselves.