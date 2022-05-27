Local Focus: Andrew Hollis on Candidate Camera

New Nation Party candidate and ex-city councillor Andrew Hollis discusses what he regards as Tauranga's big issues.

After failing to win April's Western Bay of Plenty byelection, controversial Tauranga City Councillor Andrew Hollis has his sights set on the Tauranga byelection for the recently formed New Nation Party.

"We started a year or so ago as a way of bringing together grassroots candidates," he said.

The single biggest issue Hollis wants to see rectified is the city's increasingly strained infrastructure.

"As a councillor, we surveyed the public in Tauranga and transport and parking were number one and two in every survey.

"Things like museums were right down between eight and 10. Doing up the city centre was not even on the list, it didn't feature," he said.

Public transport was not an option though, as he believed the bus situation was "a failure".

"Tauranga is built for cars," he said.

"There's no way to retrofit buses and cycleways."

Watch the full Local Focus interview to hear Hollis' views on other city issues like crime and the cost of living.

Tauranga residents will get to vote for a new Member of Parliament on June 18, following the resignation of National's Simon Bridges.

Advanced voting begins on June 4.