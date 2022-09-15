Local Focus: Ana Apatu on Candidate Camera

Ana Apatu is a member of Hastings District Health Board, and works as chief executive of Wharariki Trust.

Ana Apatu is a member of Hastings District Health Board, and works as chief executive of Wharariki Trust.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Ana Apatu's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Ana Apatu (Ngāti Kahungunu) is a member of the Hastings District Health Board, and has worked as chief executive of Wharariki Trust over the years.

Wharariki Trust's main goal is to help people in the Flaxmere community achieve better lives and succeed. Now, she is running for Takitimu Māori Ward.

With a deep connection to the Māori community, Ana reckons she is the right person who can represent Māori well.

"I think it's very important to get back to voters. I would set up a consultation platform, whether Facebook page or face to face."

Apatu acknowledges that Hastings District is large and has many different issues. She is concerned about the primary production horticulture sector and the security of water.

"I acknowledge that Hastings District Council already has done a lot of work in this area, but the infrastructure still needs to be upgraded."

She also worries that climate change could impact Hawke's Bay's coastal erosion.

Children's poverty, rental shortage, and community safety are also on her agenda.

"I think we could have really good urban design principles that create a sense of community and safety."