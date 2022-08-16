Local Focus: Alwyn Corban on Candidate Camera

Winemaker Alwyn Corban says he has enjoyed his first term on Hastings District Council and is keen for another.

Walking is his favourite pastime, which gives him ample time to reflect on his strong support of the council's policy of protecting the Heretaunga Plains from non-horticultural development.

He said Hastings was going through a pivotal period.

"Hastings is going through a period of rapid change, and what's happening now is going to determine how the district looks in the next 30-50 years.

"How do we manage growth within Hastings yet protect those fertile soils? Which, as I see it, is driving the economy."

See all of Alwyn Corban's answers in this Local Focus video.