Local Focus: Aisha Beazley on Candidate Camera

Meet Aisha Beazley, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Aisha Beazley's views on the district's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Aisha Beazley says she is not anti-vax, but wouldn't have chosen to get vaccinated if she "had a choice". The council candidate says she is not anti-mandate but supported the freedom rally in Wellington.

Beazley claimed the riots on the last day of the Parliament protest never took place, and mainstream media's portrayal of the riots was false. But she was willing to admit she has a bias against mainstream media and would like to "find a way" to work through it.

Homelessness is the number one issue for Beazley.

"We need to relook at our emergency housing, we need relook at our transitional housing."

Beazley struggles to understand "why no one else is actually focusing on our homeless", although it is the number one concern among candidates interviewed by Local Focus.

Beazley would like to see better managed housing facilities "somewhere central, somewhere with 24/7 security" and believes this could help address underlying issues that lead to homelessness.

On a personal note, she prefers astrology over astronomy.

Other candidates chose to not be interviewed by Local Focus.

Aoi