Local Focus: Agnes Walker on Candidate Camera

Meet Agnes Walker Tairāwhiti Māori Ward, GDC candidate.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Walker's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quick-fire questions

Agnes Walker is running for council because she believes in participating and contributing to where you live, learn, work and play.

Walker is running for one of the five Tairāwhiti Māori ward seats.

"Given that the Māori wards were introduced and I supported the establishment of Māori wards, I thought it was important to follow through and make myself available," she said.

She is a strong believer in everyone being heard and participating in the decision-making process.

"The obligation as Māori, as tangata whenua is to not look after ourselves but to look after all the people who reside in Tairāwhiti," Agnes said.

On a personal note she likes Thai food, prefers rugby over football, listens to rock'n'roll music and, as far as she can recall, has never been arrested.