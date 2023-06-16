Gisborne Trampoline Club’s head coach Doug Callahan was inspired to become a trampolinist when Gisborne Boys High School P.E teacher John McFarlane built a trampoline out of steel pipe, canvas matting, and truck-tyre tubes. That was over 60 years ago.

The walls of the club are decorated with a photo of McFarlane and pictures of the students Callahan has coached throughout the years, listed with their many achievements.

“Coaching children is a passion of mine. I like to see their faces when they stand on the dias and smile,” he said.

Like the walls, Callahan is a very decorated coach, with more than 50 years of experience.

He’s a senior Gymnastics New Zealand coach and a long-serving judge at a national level. Callahan was awarded the Queens Service Medal in 2016 for his services to the sport.

Callahan and his wife Marilyn who is the club’s secretary and treasurer, built the club from nothing in 1972 to over 120 members.

Even though Callahan is now restricted to crutches and in need of a hip replacement, he isn’t letting that stop him.

“At no time am I going to give it up because I enjoy coaching kids so much. Even though I’m 76. I’ll keep coaching as long as I can,” he said.

Callahan and 16-year-old Lily Arnold have recently returned from the Australian Nationals, where she managed to make finals on four apparatus.

Arnold has qualified for the world champs in Birmingham in November.

The club is now training for the New Zealand Nationals that will be held in Tauranga from July 5th.

Gisborne Trampoline Club has 15 athletes that have qualified to attend.