“While New Zealand’s election services providers do a good job with the resources available, the issues we’ve seen this year reinforce the need for one centralised provider to run local elections to provide consistency for all candidates and voters,” Necklen said.
Chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne said the Electoral Commission’s role in local elections is limited to supporting enrolment and providing electoral roll information to councils.
Changes to the way local elections are run would have significant legislative, institutional and funding implications, he said.
Consideration would need to be given to:
the benefits of centralisation
how to maintain local input
how decisions would be made on electoral systems and voting methods (postal or in-person)
how elections would be funded under a more centralised model.
“A range of factors contribute to turnout, including voter engagement, media attention, campaign spending, and ease of access to the voting process,” Le Quesne said.
“Changes in administrative or delivery arrangements alone may not make a large or sustainable improvement in participation in the local elections.”