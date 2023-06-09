Napier Marist football coach Brett Angell urges the team on in last Saturday's Chatham Cup knockout loss to North Wellington in Napier. It was a better result two days later when the side won an away game in Gisborne in the Central Federation Cup knockout. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two Hawke’s Bay local derbies have been drawn in Central Region Federation knockout cup football next month.

The draws were made on Friday morning after six Hawke’s Bay teams kept their hopes alive with wins over the King’s Birthday holiday weekend – five of them away from home.

In the men’s quarterfinals on July 8, there’s a local derby between Taradale and Napier City Rovers at Taradale Park, while Napier Marist have a home game against Palmerston North side Takaro, at Bond Field, Park Island Park.

In the women’s quarterfinals the next day there will be another local derby with Port Hill United playing Eskview at Marewa Park, while Taradale plays New Plymouth side Rangers on neutral ground in Palmerston North, under conditions for games up to quarterfinal level where the longer travel distance is involved..

Bouncing back from Saturday’s 1-0 loss to North Wellington in Round 2 of national knockout the Chatham Cup in Napier – the Hawke’s Bay Premier-grade side’s first loss this season – Marist travelled to Gisborne on Monday and eliminated hosts Gisborne United with a 2-1 win.

Rovers scored an extra-time goal to beat Palmerston North Marist 2-1 in Palmerston North and Taradale beat Hawera 3-0 in Taranaki.

In women’s cup matches Eskview beat Taranaki side Kaitaki 14-0 and Porthill United beat Wanganui City 3-1, while Taradale scored the Hawke’s Bay teams’ only home win, a 2-0 victory over Palmerston North Marist.

The Hastings Western Rangers women’s side was eliminated, beaten 4-1 away to Takaro.