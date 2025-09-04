There was no question the defendant’s illness worsened when he was not medicated, Barry-Walsh said.
On Wednesday, Crown lawyer Stephanie Bishop told the jury arguing the defence of insanity was a “three-pronged test”: the defendant must have a “disease of the mind”, and prove that because of that they did not understand what they were doing, or that it was morally wrong.
Barry-Walsh said on balance, there was “too much doubt” that the defendant did not know lighting the fires was wrong.
But he cautioned that ultimately, it was a question for the jury – and noted other experts may have a different opinion.
He spoke to factors supporting a defence of insanity, including that the defendant had a “disease of the mind” – schizophrenia – and had symptoms like hallucinations and delusions when he lit the fire.
The defendant had also fled an inpatient at a mental health facility in Auckland at the time, and he had described the offending occurring because of his mental illness – telling Barry-Walsh voices in his head told him to light the fires, despite him not wanting to.
However, Barry-Walsh said there were factors that played against an insanity defence. Witnesses who saw him in the days after the fires, like social services staff, did not note schizophrenic symptoms.
While there were hints, his behaviour did not compare to times he had been hospitalised, Barry-Walsh said.
Doubt was also cast on the reliability of the defendant’s account of what happened the night of the fires, which changed in different interviews with different doctors.
Even if his account was accepted, there was evidence the defendant had some moral reasoning at the time, Barry-Walsh said.
“This report he gave to me on one occasion that he didn’t want to do it but he was overwhelmed, this account on another occasion, I think, of hearing the sirens and being worried about what’s happened ... and worrying that some people might be trapped,” he said.
Proceedings were stalled for nearly two hours on Thursday morning, because a juror was unwell in hospital.