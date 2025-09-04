Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Loafers Lodge fire trial: Insanity defence raised for accused

RNZ
4 mins to read

A lawyer for the man accused of the Loafers Lodge fire claims he was unwell due to not taking schizophrenia medication. Photo / Marty Melville

A lawyer for the man accused of the Loafers Lodge fire claims he was unwell due to not taking schizophrenia medication. Photo / Marty Melville

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

A lawyer for the man accused of lighting the fatal Loafers Lodge fire has suggested the defendant was very unwell at the time because he had not taken his schizophrenia medication for a month.

The 50-year-old is charged with five counts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save