By RNZ
A dawn karakia has been held for emergency staff involved in the deadly fire at Wellington’s Loafers Lodge.
The 48-year-old man accused of arson at the Newtown hostel two and a half weeks ago is now facing five murder charges.
Police have finished their scene examination and handed the site over to Fire and Emergency.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Michael Wahrlich – known as Mike the Juggler – Melvin Parun, Peter O’Sullivan, Kenneth Barnard and Liam Hockings died in the blaze.
A service of remembrance for the victims will be held later this month at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.