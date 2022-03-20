King tide with the high wind has created huge waves and flooding across Tamaki Drive. Video / Matthew Davison

The severe weather that's been lashing parts of Northland has reached Auckland with residents being urged to take shelter and prepare for the possibility of flash flooding.

MetService has issued a warning for people living in Kaipara, Whangarei, Rodney and Albany with severe thunderstorms and torrential rain bearing down.

At 6.30am, MetService detected a line of severe thunderstorms lying from Whakapara to Ruakaka to Tauhoa.

It said the thunderstorms were moving towards the southeast, and are expected to lie from Hikurangi to Waipu to Ahuroa from 7am, and from Ngunguru to Waipu Cove to Orewa at 7.30am.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain.

Heavy rain warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are also in place for all of Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier and the Coromandel Peninsula with the worst to hit later this morning.

Such storms bring torrential rain that can cause flash flooding and slips. People should take shelter indoors and away from trees when they approach, MetService says.

They should also be prepared to slow or stop driving.

Localised tornados are also possible and could cause damage to trees and powerlines.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northland Radar Area https://t.co/US0EQD0McA pic.twitter.com/M8fe68VTVe — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) March 20, 2022

Heavy rain warnings and watches are also in place for a swathe of the North Island from Auckland through Waikato down to Taranaki, along with Tasman west of Motueka.

Auckland is also under a strong wind watch till 2pm. The worst of the rain is set to hit the city around 8am.

Strong northeasterly winds buffeted the city yesterday, combining with high tides to bring waves crashing over Tamaki Drive in the eastern bays.

But just after 5am today Fire and Emergency said it had only received a couple of weather-related callouts in the Northern region this morning, neither of them significant.

The current weather system looks to dominate until the end of the working week, according to MetService.

It's due to a slow-moving low pressure system that lies to the west of the country, directing a strong, moist north-to-northeast flow across Aotearoa.

Take shelter, stop driving: Emergency advice in thunderstorms

MetService pointed people to advice from the National Emergency Management Agency, which said when storms approached they should take shelter indoors away from windows and avoid standing under trees.

They should get off the water, move cars under cover or away from trees, check drains and gutters were clear and be ready to slow or stop driving.

During and after the storm, you should also beware of fallen trees and power lines, it says.

"Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding."

The line of thunderstorms were first spotted offshore as it approached the Bay of Islands just after 1am, and has been moving south through the small hours of the morning.