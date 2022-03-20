Strong winds in Auckland have already caused issues for boaties, and there's worse to come as northeasterlies buffet the coastline. Video / Matthew Davison

Strong winds in Auckland have already caused issues for boaties, and there's worse to come as northeasterlies buffet the coastline. Video / Matthew Davison

Severe thunderstorms with torrential rain are battering the Far North, parts of Northland and Rodney early this morning, MetService warns.

Such storms bring torrential rain that can cause flash flooding and slips. People should take shelter indoors and away from trees when they approach, the forecaster says.

They should also be prepared to slow or stop driving.

Localised tornados are also possible and could cause damage to trees and powerlines.

Just before 5am the national forecaster issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in the Kaipara, Far North, Whangārei and Rodney regions.

"At 04:52 am, MetService weather radar detected a line of severe thunderstorms lying from Moerewa to Maungatapere to Maungaturoto," MetService said.

"This line of severe thunderstorms is moving towards the southeast, and is expected to lie from Towai to Whangārei to Kaiwaka at 5.22am, and from Puhipuhi to Whangārei to Te Arai at 5.52am."

The forecaster said that level of rain could cause surface or flash flooding around streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving extremely hazardous. Slips are also possible.

The warning is valid until just before 6am.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in force for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula. Heavy rain warnings and watches are also in place for a swathe of the North Island from Auckland down to Taranaki, along with Tasman west of Motueka.

Auckland is also under a strong wind watch till 2pm.

Just after 5am Fire and Emergency said it had only received a couple of weather-related callouts in the Northern region this morning, neither of them significant.

Take shelter, stop driving: Emergency advice in thunderstorms

MetService pointed people to advice from the National Emergency Management Agency, which said when storms approached they should take shelter indoors away from windows and avoid standing under trees.

They should get off the water, move cars under cover or away from trees, check drains and gutters were clear and be ready to slow or stop driving.

During and after the storm, you should also beware of fallen trees and power lines, it says.

"Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding."

The line of thunderstorms were first spotted offshore as it approached the Bay of Islands just after 1am, and has been moving south through the small hours of the morning.