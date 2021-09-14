Live Q&A: Keeping kids safe from Delta with Dr Jin Russell

With kids outside Auckland back at school, masks are encouraged - but not mandatory. Should they be? Photo: Unsplash

With kids outside Auckland back at school, masks are encouraged - but not mandatory. Should they be? Photo: Unsplash

This week, BioNTech - the company which partnered with Pfizer to develop the Covid-19 vaccine that's being used in New Zealand's rollout - announced it would be soon seeking approval for the vaccine to be used in children aged 5-plus, and planned to trial the vaccine in babies aged over 6 months.

Tamariki as young as 12 have been able to receive the vaccine in Aotearoa for more than a month. But with kids outside Auckland having returned to school, and the SuperCity cautiously optimistic about alert level reductions, concerns are circulating about how to keep our youngest Kiwis safe in a world with Delta.

Dr Jin Russell is a developmental paediatrician at Starship Children's Hospital, and PhD student at Auckland University's School of Population Health. From 12-1pm, she's taking your questions on kids' health and wellbeing in the pandemic. Start asking now - she'll get to them when the Q&A kicks off.

If you're reading this on our app, tap the speech button at the top of your screen.