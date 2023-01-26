Jacinda Ardern leaves Parliament for the last time as Prime Minister. Photo / Getty Images

Jacinda Ardern's surprise resignation has refocused attention on the rising tide of abuse and threats faced by public figures in New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation has refocused attention on the rising tide of abuse and threats faced by public figures in New Zealand.

While Ardern insisted online abuse was “not the basis” of her decision to resign, researchers have found she is by far the top local target of offensive, angry or threatening messages posted to the internet’s less regulated platforms (and increasingly, under new owner Elon Musk, Twitter).

Ardern may be the most prominent public figure targeted by online vitriol, but she’s far from alone. This week, Labour MP Kieran McAnulty said he’d been forced to stop advertising mobile offices in his electorate after receiving death threats.

Journalists, academics and health professionals have also been subjected to extreme abuse and threats.

Senior journalist David Fisher and Kate Hannah, director of The Disinformation Project, have studied this disturbing trend in depth. We asked them to join us for a live Q&A with Herald Premium subscribers this morning.

