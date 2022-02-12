Live: Cyclone Dovi leaves thousands without power; fallen tree damages house in Kauri

Fallen trees brought down powerlines in Northland. Photo / Supplied

Cyclone Dovi has caused havoc across the region leaving thousands without power.

Northland's two lines companies, Northpower and Top Energy say it will take some time to reinstate power customers as strong winds make repair work difficult for crews.

"Around 5000 customers across the network are without power early this morning," Rachel Wansbone, customer excellence manager.

Large branches have fallen off trees at Laurie Hall Park. Photo / Sarah Curtis

"Our crews are out across the network this morning assessing the damage, and working to restore power when it is safe to do so.

"We are focussed on restoring power to the larger areas without power, and then will work our way through the damaged network. We expect this could take some time, with high winds expected to continue during the day."

Customers are advised to call 0800 104040 if they see anything that looks damaged or unsafe and updates on outages can be found at northpower.com.

Around 5000 Northpower customers are without power. Photo / Supplied

Top Energy is reporting 35 major outages in their network leaving large parts of the Far North without power.

"It may take the rest of the day and possibly tomorrow to restore power to the network. Roads are blocked and access is difficult in some areas," a spokesperson said.

"Crews are patrolling the network now that it is light to get a clear idea of the extent of the damage. Fallen trees and debris will need to be removed. The safety of our crews is our priority."

Meanwhile, police urge motorists to avoid non-essential travel due to weather conditions. A strong wind warning will stay in place until midday.

The wild weather brought down trees across the roads throughout the region with over 35 weather-related incidents reported to police overnight.

A tree falling damaged a home in Kauri, Whangārei. No one was injured.

Boats in Russell and Opua have broken free from their moorings.

Further incident reports are expected.

A fallen tree in front of Whangarei Primary School. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said while Northland recorded little rain, strong north-easterly winds were detected across the region.

Okahu Island in the Bay of Islands recorded gusts of 144km/h 5am; Okaihau measured 137km/h at its peak at 4am; Cape Reinga reported 128km/h at 1am and Tutukaka 122km/h at 6am.

Little said winds are expected to ease after midday.

The meteorologist shared some good news for Northland: the humidity is finally gone and temperatures will drop to early-mid 20s during the day and to 13C-15C at night.

Crews are clearing fallen branches in front of Whangarei Primary. Photo / Sarah Curtis