Christchurch's City councillors meet at 10am to make a crucial decision on whether the controversial stadium build will go ahead, be put on hold or scrapped altogether.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel and councillors will meet from 10am to discuss the decision ahead of a vote.

Whatever way the vote goes the decision will be monumental for Ōtautahi - a city that has not had a top-level stadium for more than a decade.

THE ROAD TO TE KAHA

In 2010 and 2011, the Christchurch quakes irreparably damaged AMI Stadium - formerly Lancaster Park.

The plan to create a covered multi-use arena was put forward by a Government panel in 2012.

That plan detailed how both local and central government footing the bill.

The projected cost was $470 million.

But that cost later rose to $533m, and in recent months the Christchurch City Council revealed the proposed design for the stadium, Te Kaha, had blown its budget again.

The cost then spiked to $683m - with the $150m increase being blamed on rising international costs in materials and construction.

The price hike sparked a public consultation last month and the CCC received 30,000 public submissions about the project.

Of those 77 per cent of people were in favour of meeting the extra costs.

A further 8 per cent supported a pause and re evaluate approach and 15 per cent wanted a complete halt to the stadium's construction.

Councillors had three options ahead of today's meeting: to vote to invest the additional $150m to enable the project to continue as planned; stop the project altogether; or pause and re-evaluate the project.

The design and construction submission for Te Kaha - on which councillors will base their decision - was revealed to the public on Tuesday.

Te Kaha Project Delivery Limited chairman Barry Bragg said the design and construction submission had been thoroughly reviewed and he recommended the council enter into the fixed price contract.

"That figure includes sufficient contingency to cover any issues that might emerge during the build," he explained.

"The fixed price ... means that … ratepayers will be protected from any further cost increases."

In signing the contract the CCC will need to add $150 million to its current budget for the arena.

Bragg said on Tuesday that if that happened rates would need to increase by a net 1.24 per cent.

"Overall, building the arena will cost the average residential property $144 a year between 2025 and 2027," he explained.

"After then, the amount they will need to pay will decrease slowly over 30 years as the debt is repaid."

The report also revealed that if the CCC voted to stop the project there would b $40 million in "sunk costs that it will be unable to recover".

The CCC may then also be liable for further costs.

Te Kaha will have a capacity of 30,000 and will be used not only for sports matches but concerts, trade shows and expos.

In 2021, the council decided to slash the stadium's capacity by 5000 to 25,000 in response to the rising cost - then did a U-turn after a public outcry.