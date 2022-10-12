Where the stolen loot from ram raids is going, person arrested over suspicious fires and countries unite to support Ukraine in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A witness has described seeing eight police cars, a number of SUVs, and about 25 policemen with guns entering a West Auckland street this morning.

An employee of nearby Glenburn Tyre Services described seeing a number of police cars turning down Miranda St, Avondale about 10.30am.

"There were about eight cop cars, a number of SUVs, and maybe 25 policemen with guns," he said.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to multiple reports of disorder on Miranda Street in Avondale around 10.40am.

"It appears there is a neigbourly dispute between the occupants of two addresses.

"One person has reportedly made threats of a firearm, but no firearm were located by staff.

"There are no reports of serious injuries and inquiries are ongoing."

This comes after a series of police raids in west Auckland were carried out this morning including a drug lab bust.