New Zealand|Crime

Live: Armed police officers respond to incident in West Auckland

Where the stolen loot from ram raids is going, person arrested over suspicious fires and countries unite to support Ukraine in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A witness has described seeing eight police cars, a number of SUVs, and about 25 policemen with guns entering a West Auckland street this morning.

An employee of nearby Glenburn Tyre Services described seeing a number of police cars turning down Miranda St, Avondale about 10.30am.

"There were about eight cop cars, a number of SUVs, and maybe 25 policemen with guns," he said.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to multiple reports of disorder on Miranda Street in Avondale around 10.40am.

"It appears there is a neigbourly dispute between the occupants of two addresses.

"One person has reportedly made threats of a firearm, but no firearm were located by staff.

"There are no reports of serious injuries and inquiries are ongoing."

This comes after a series of police raids in west Auckland were carried out this morning including a drug lab bust.

