Live: 3650 new Covid cases, 546 in hospital as infections fall

Covid-19 detections are also falling in our wastewater testing. File photo / Dom Thomas / RNZ

There are 3650 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - a continued fall in infection numbers as the country emerges from the second wave of Omicron.

There are 546 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care, the Ministry of Health says.

Yesterday's 4126 new cases continued a fall in cases since the BA.5 variant sparked a winter surge in new infections.

At least 280,000 are known to have fallen ill with Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 this winter, Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) genomic surveillance showed.

The real number is likely higher due to under-reporting of cases and any sampling errors.

But the latest peak is firmly in the rear-view mirror with the seven-day rolling average of community cases yesterday now 4581, down from 5812 a week earlier, ministry figures showed.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is also falling, with the seven-day rolling average yesterday at 609 compared to 721 a week ago.

There were 549 people with Covid-19 in New Zealand hospitals yesterday, 16 of them in intensive care units.

A further 13 Covid-related deaths were also reported in the ministry's update yesterday, taking to 1733 the number of people in New Zealand whose deaths have been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19.

As well as falling daily case numbers, wastewater monitoring also showed fewer people were being infected.

For the third week in a row detections of Covid in wastewater fell.

And while there are more than 32,000 active Covid cases in New Zealand, that number is the lowest since the highly infectious Omicron variant arrived in the country seven months ago, sparking a major outbreak which skyrocketed total cases here from a couple of thousand to the current more than 1.66 million.

The latest ESR genomics dashboard yesterday also showed BA.5 continued to be the dominant variant, making up 86 per cent of cases in the most recent reporting week.

A small number of BA.2.75 variants continued to be detected and monitoring would begin for a new BA.4.6 strain which was on the rise overseas.