Listeria can be found in raw fish, processed meat, hummus and many other cold foods, so what exactly is it? Video / Food Standards Australia New Zealand

A batch of Matakana Smokehouse salmon is being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria.

New Zealand Food Safety is recalling a specific batch of the brand’s salmon. The products are Citrus Gravlax and Kaffir Gravlax, in variable sizes with the use-by date of April 10, 2024.

Gravlax is cured salmon.

“The concern with this product is that it may contain listeria, a food-borne bacterium that can make you sick,” New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

“Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

“Listeria differs to other harmful bacteria in that it can grow at refrigerator temperatures, so you have to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group.

“It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the newborn baby.”

This product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, NZFS advises throwing it out.

Listeria may be present in the recalled salmon products.

Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, at most causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food. For those in the vulnerable groups, it usually takes two to three weeks – or even longer – before symptoms appear.

If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The recalled product is being removed from shelves at stores. The affected products are sold at the following stores:

Stock Deli - 7/11 Marina Rd, Tutukaka, Northland

Omaha Superette - 4/1 Matariki St, Omaha, Auckland

IE Produce - 1 Barrys Point Rd, Takapuna, Auckland

The affected product has not been exported.

Listeria monocytogenes was discovered as a result of routine testing. NZFS has not received any notification of associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Matakana Smokehouse to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Arbuckle said.



