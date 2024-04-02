Silver Fern Farms Limited has posted a $24.4 million loss after tax for the 2023 financial year.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Silver Fern Farms chair Rob Hewett, to take a closer look at the reasons behind SFF Ltd’s $24.4 million loss, after tax, for the 2023 financial year.

On with the show:

Rob Hewett:

The chair of Silver Fern Farms comments on the slump in red meat prices that has plunged SFF into the red ($24.4 million loss, with revenue down by nearly half a billion dollars).

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

We preview Season 2 of “Nadia’s Farm,” starting tomorrow on Three at 7pm.

Mark Warren:

Well-known Hawke’s Bay farmer who offers some sage advice for farmers facing the triple-whammy of drought, low commodity prices and high interest rates.

Hunter McGregor:

We ask our guy in Shanghai if we are seeing the green shoots of recovery in the Chinese economy.

