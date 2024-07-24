Prime Minister Christopher Luxon seen here speaking to media outside the Capitol building in Washington DC on 9 July 2024. Photo / Claire Trevett

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon seen here speaking to media outside the Capitol building in Washington DC on 9 July 2024. Photo / Claire Trevett

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is back in the top job after three weeks, to discuss his experience in America and the possible future trade hurdles with the US.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

After a three-week absence, the Prime Minister is back to kick off The Country.

Today we talk about possible trade hurdles under a new US administration, the Reserve Bank and interest rates, pricing agricultural emissions and Hillbilly Elegy - the movie made by Ron Howard from the best-selling autobiography of JD Vance - the Republican nominee for vice president.