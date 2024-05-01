Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to Jamie Mackay about his pay rise on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, to ask him what he thinks about a pay rise for politicians.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders a pay rise for politicians - are they overpaid or underpaid? The polls - a sign of the tough economic times? Penny Simmonds and Melissa Lee - scapegoats or incompetent? Making life easier for farmers. Trade with India. And has he ever been duck-hunting?

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist pulls no punches when it comes to the state of the sheep meat industry.

Kara Biggs:

The general manager of Campaign for Wool NZ welcomes Sam Neill on board as an ambassador. But what can the iconic New Zealand actor do to improve the fate of strong wool?

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank comments on the state of the sheep farming industry, interest rates, and why the bank has partnered with a new television series Food Rescue Kitchen.

