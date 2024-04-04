Farm accountant Pita Alexander ponders the sale of Pāmu on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with agribusiness accountant Pita Alexander, who has said that selling state-owned farming company Pāmu could boost government finances by $2 billion.

On with the show:

Pita Alexander:

We ask a globe-trotting Christchurch farm accountant whether the government should be in the business of farming in the form of Pāmu.

Craig Piggott:

Agriculture entrepreneur and the founder of agri-tech company Halter. We caught up one year on from our last chat when we were talking about Halter’s $85 million capital raise. Today we talk about why Halter has diversified into beef farming and why dairy farmers should take advantage of a 37 per cent price drop for the technology.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, who’s been going in to bat for farmers’ property rights this morning. She explains why she’s meeting with the Climate Change Commission this afternoon.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent announces the winner of the Chris Russell Medal at the Royal Easter Show. Plus, we ponder 20-year mega-droughts and who invented the flat white.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays counts the sleeps until Mystery Creek comes alive - there are 68 of them.

Listen below:



