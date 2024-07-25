Sir David Fagan:

Shearing legend and the retiring chair of Shearing Sports NZ comments on New Zealand’s biggest success in Wales in five years - a double at the Royal Welsh Show this morning.

The Wools of New Zealand team of David Buick and Jack Fagan made it 1-1 in a three-test series against Wales with a narrow win over Welsh shearers Gethin Lewis and Richard Jones, while Fagan won the final of the Royal Welsh Show open championship.

Mark de Lautour:

The chief executive of Open Country Dairy talks about his company’s forecast milk price and questions why Fonterra is putting so much volume on its GDT auction platform.

Tim Ormrod:

The senior vice president of Brandt Australasia is just back from a client trip to the USA and Canada. We get his thoughts on the state of North American agriculture and the farm machinery market.

Chris Russell:

We ask our Australian correspondent why dairy cows are so susceptible to Bird flu and should we be worried here in New Zealand? Plus, we talk about Trump’s tariffs, brussels sprouts, and shark attacks.

