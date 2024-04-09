Independent economist Cameron Bagrie spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Alex Burton

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with independent economist, Cameron Bagrie, who takes a closer look at how New Zealand is faring as the recession starts to bite.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

Ahead of tomorrow’s OCR announcement from Adrian Orr, we ask this independent economist if the Reserve Bank needs to shift the inflation goalposts with the recession starting to bite, according to the latest NZIER survey.

Dan Shand:

On Saturday, April 27, one of North Canterbury’s newest trail running events, Skedaddle, will take place at Island Hills Station.

All proceeds will go towards conservation efforts in the largest QEII Open Space Covenant in Canterbury, hoping that one day pest numbers will be low enough to return Kiwi to the property.





Jo Luxton:

We ask Labour’s Agriculture Spokeswoman if, on reflection, and after the election tidal wave kicked Labour to touch, the Ardern/Hipkins Government was far too tough on farmers.

Grant McCallum and Mark Patterson:

Today’s farmer/politician panel discusses the Woolshed Roadshow which began yesterday in Masterton and whether they deserve a pay rise.

Phil Duncan:

There’s an “atmospheric river” heading our way. But it’s not all bad news (provided you’re not on the West Coast) with the drought regions in for some meaningful rain.

