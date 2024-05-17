Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Andrew Warner

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Todd McClay, to ask him what he thinks about Fonterra’s step-change in strategic direction, trade trips and New Zealand wool.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade has his say on the Fonterra “step-change in strategic direction”, his recent trade trips and the current Woolshed Tour around New Zealand.

Emma Poole:

It’s 55 days until the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final in Hamilton on July 11 so we chat to the 2023 winner, and new mother, about what to expect in the Tron. She also comments on the Fonterra step-change in its strategic direction and how the season has treated Waikato dairy farmers.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA Weather Guy on the prospect of a dry winter.

Rowena Duncum:

The past producer and current fill-in host of The Country previews the Ahuwhenua Awards and the Century Farm and Station Awards coming up tonight and tomorrow respectively.

Listen below:



