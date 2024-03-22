Fireballs Aotearoa citizen scientist Steve Wyn-Harris after finding NZ's 10th meteorite. Photo / Steve Wyn-Harris

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with sheep and beef farmer, and Fireballs Aotearoa citizen scientist, Steve Wyn-Harris, who was delighted to find New Zealand’s 10th meteorite in the South Island’s Mackenzie Country this week.

On with the show:

Darryl Butterick:

This Mid Canterbury dry stock farmer is none too pleased with Environment Canterbury and its communications failures over the fish strandings, and subsequent death, of thousands of fish in the Greenstreet Creek, a tributary of the Ashburton River.

Smiley Barrett:

We talk farming and footy with a high-profile Taranaki organic dairy farmer.

Steve Wyn-Harris:

By day he’s a Central Hawke’s Bay sheep and beef farmer. By night, he dons a cape, and he’s a Fireballs Aotearoa citizen scientist. And he’s part of the search party that found New Zealand’s 10th known meteorite this week in the Mackenzie Country.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy on what constitutes a drought declaration, as the big dry continues to bite.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent reflects on a brutal week for the public service, the economy in recession and Nicola’s ever-increasing fiscal hole.

Listen below:



