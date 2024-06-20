Independent economist Cameron Bagrie. Photo / Alex Burton

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with independent economist Cameron Bagrie, who looks at New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) and what it means for everyday Kiwis.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist comments on today’s big story - we are officially out of a technical recession with the GDP coming in today at 0.2% for the March quarter. However the more relevant number - the GDP per capita - has decreased 0.3% (for the sixth consecutive quarter). So what do these numbers mean for the timing around a drop in the OCR from the Reserve Bank?

Blair “Blizzard” McLean:

Our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent talks about tough times in the world of wine.

Chris Russell:

Australian correspondent talks about 10-metre-deep topsoil in Queensland, the bird flu in Victoria and the chances for NSW in State of Origin II.

Miles Hurrell:

We missed the chief executive of Fonterra at Fieldays but we got him today.

Karen Williams:

We catch up with the head judge of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards ahead of tonight’s announcement of the 2024 winners.

Listen below:



