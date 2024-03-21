Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell talked to The Country's Jamie Mackay about the co-op's interim results on the show today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell, to take a closer look at the co-op’s FY24 interim results.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive comments on the co-op’s FY24 interim results which are headlined by a strong profit and dividend, with the forecast farmgate milk price staying at a mid-point of $7-80 kgMS.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank crunches the numbers on the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey which sees “farmer confidence continuing upward surge”.

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market. And, surprise, surprise, it’s tough out there.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on eating snake meat, falling meat prices and Trump v Rudd.

