Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford to find out more about the latest Farm Confidence Survey - but not before he asks which film Langford is backing for best picture at the Oscars.
On with the show:
Wayne Langford:
The president of Federated Farmers comments on the industry-good body’s latest Farm Confidence Survey, where rural confidence has risen, albeit slightly, from last July’s (2023) record lows.
David Seymour:
The Act Party leader (and Deputy Prime Minister-in-waiting) defends tax cuts for landlords and cutting school lunches. We also discuss Shane Jones, Chlöe Swarbrick and the Hurricanes’ haka.
Shane McManaway:
We take in the action from Day 1 of the invite-only Zanda McDonald Award Impact Summit in Queenstown, where this year’s award winners will be announced tomorrow night.
Steve Wyn-Harris:
This stargazing Hawke’s Bay sheep and beef farmer is encouraging his fellow farmers to keep their eyes peeled for meteorites. Only nine have been found in New Zealand - mainly by farmers.
Grant McCallum and Graeme Smith:
Today’s panel features the current MP for Northland and the GM Waikato and Coromandel Drug Detection Agency.
Listen below: