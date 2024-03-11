The latest Federated Farmers Farm Confidence Survey is out. Photo / Kim Gillespie

The latest Federated Farmers Farm Confidence Survey is out. Photo / Kim Gillespie

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford to find out more about the latest Farm Confidence Survey - but not before he asks which film Langford is backing for best picture at the Oscars.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers comments on the industry-good body’s latest Farm Confidence Survey, where rural confidence has risen, albeit slightly, from last July’s (2023) record lows.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader (and Deputy Prime Minister-in-waiting) defends tax cuts for landlords and cutting school lunches. We also discuss Shane Jones, Chlöe Swarbrick and the Hurricanes’ haka.

Shane McManaway:

We take in the action from Day 1 of the invite-only Zanda McDonald Award Impact Summit in Queenstown, where this year’s award winners will be announced tomorrow night.

Steve Wyn-Harris:

This stargazing Hawke’s Bay sheep and beef farmer is encouraging his fellow farmers to keep their eyes peeled for meteorites. Only nine have been found in New Zealand - mainly by farmers.

Grant McCallum and Graeme Smith:

Today’s panel features the current MP for Northland and the GM Waikato and Coromandel Drug Detection Agency.

Listen below:



