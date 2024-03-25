Act Party leader David Seymour talked to The Country's Jamie Mackay about a SailGP-interrupting dolphin. Photo / Michael Craig

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour, to ask whether we’ve got our priorities wrong when it comes to SailGP-interrupting dolphins.

On with the show:

Stephen Jacobi:

New Zealand’s International Business Forum (NZIBF) executive director comments on New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union coming into force on May 1. The earlier-than-expected entry means tariff savings of $43 million for kiwifruit exporters, and $3 million for onion exporters this season. The FTA will bring tariff savings of $100m annually on New Zealand exports to the EU from day one. But what about our milk and meat?

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party leader whether we’ve got our priorities wrong when it comes to dolphins, whether the public service job cuts are “heartless and cruel” and whether a capital gains tax is inevitable.

Ben Picton:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior market strategist provides an update on the outlook for the New Zealand economy (and interest rates), now that we’re officially in recession.

John McOviney:

Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of Steelfort. Today we talk about good growing conditions, poor product prices and the pressure high interest rates put on the economy and retail spending.

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday’s resident weather expert if the Autumn Equinox bring a change of fortunes for drought-stricken farmers.

