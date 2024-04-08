Wairarapa shearer David Buick after winning the 2024 New Zealand Shears open title in Te Kuiti on Saturday night. Photo / SSNZ

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Wairarapa shearer David Buick, who won the NZ Shears open shearing final - less than three years after a farm accident left him fighting for his life.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre and Wayne Langford:

Federated Farmers is claiming a major advocacy win on Parliament’s announcement that it is kicking off an investigation into rural banking and methane targets - the latter being seen as a major win for farmers, fairness, and the New Zealand economy.

David Buick:

Wairarapa shearer Buick (45) produced possibly one of the most amazing comebacks in New Zealand sport by winning the New Zealand Shears open shearing final in Te Kuiti, less than three years after a farm accident left him fighting for his life and wondering if he would ever walk again.

The accident happened when he was crushed in a collapsing ditch during drainage excavation on his farm near Pongaroa in 2021, buried up to his chin in sodden dirt.

With complex pelvic fractures and other injuries, he was flown in a critical condition to Palmerston North by rescue helicopter and spent months recuperating in hospital.

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party leader if taking a pay rise while the public sector faces severe cuts is hypocritical. Plus is Chlöe Swarbrick being mean by saying Seymour is mean to striking school pupils? And what’s gone wrong in the past 64 years? We were the second-richest country in the world in 1960 (GDP per capita) - now we’re 28th.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

We go to the coalface as today’s farmer panel talks about droughts, banks, methane, footy and rowing.

