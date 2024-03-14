Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the Central Districts Field Days in Feilding, where he held a standup after having a go at driving excavators and taking part in a ride-on lawnmower race. Video / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay crosses live to Manfield to catch up with his Central Districts Field Days reporter - Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

We tracked down the Prime Minister on day one of the Central Districts Field Days where he explained today’s SNA announcement, defended his political radar and the landlord tax, and commented on Winston Peter’s trade trip to India.

Katie Milne:

West Coast farmer and former President of Federated Farmers. Today we talk SNAs, learning about the Treaty and why Shane Jones is flavour of the month on the Coast.

Pete Barnes:

PGG Wrighton’s Marlborough livestock manager talks about the far-reaching ramifications of the region’s drought.

Josh Cliff:

The Manawatū branch manager for Brandt gives us the “vibe” from on the ground at the Manfield Race Track.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on tumbling red meat prices, Chinese wine tariffs and the magnificence of Pat Cummins.

Listen below:



