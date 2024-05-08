Alliance Group chair Mark Wynne spoke to Jamie Mackay about recent farmer meetings regarding the red meat cooperative's capital-raising programme.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Alliance chair Mark Wynne, who comments on the response from the farmer meetings about the red meat cooperative’s controversial capital-raising programme.

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders our energy deficit, FTA possibilities with the UAE, whether fast-tracking legislation leaves future New Zealand governments exposed to expensive trade disputes, whether we can afford tax cuts, and have the rules in Parliament around conduct and dress code gone to the dogs.

Mark Wynne:

Last week we spoke to Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese about the red meat cooperative’s controversial capital-raising programme. This week it’s chair Mark Wynne’s turn. He comments on the response from the recent farmer meetings and says the world’s largest sheep meat processor has not been well managed in the past 10 years. But has the board and management been incompetent or, worse, negligent?

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior ag analyst reviews last night’s GDT auction (surprisingly up 1.8 per cent, whole milk powder + 2.4 per cent) and previews the bank’s latest Q2 Global Dairy Quarterly Report which has announced an opening forecast milk price of $8-40 kg/MS.

Jim Hopkins:

Our resident rural raconteur injects some humour during challenging times down on the farm, going back in time to the 1980s and the transformational Lange/Douglas government to ask if history is about to repeat itself.

Listen below:



