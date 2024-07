Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about his Primary Industries New Zealand Awards address. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about his Primary Industries New Zealand Awards address. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who addressed the Primary Industries New Zealand Summit this morning.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister’s address at this morning’s Primary Industries New Zealand Summit was “how the Government will turn the dial to support the growth and prosperity of the primary sector”.