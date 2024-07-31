Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, to talk about tax cuts, a health system in crisis, and whether Sarah Hirini should be named a Dame.
Christopher Luxon:
The Prime Minister ponders Mackay’s suggestion that Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini be named a Dame after she made the break that sealed an Olympic gold medal, tax cuts coming into force today, a health system in crisis with 14 layers of management, farmer confidence at rock bottom, and a move to Premier House.