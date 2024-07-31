Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Listen to The Country online: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on tax cuts, and Health NZ

The Country
2 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country about tax cuts today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country about tax cuts today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, to talk about tax cuts, a health system in crisis, and whether Sarah Hirini should be named a Dame.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders Mackay’s suggestion that Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini be named a Dame after she made the break that sealed an Olympic gold medal, tax cuts coming into force today, a health system in crisis with 14 layers of management, farmer confidence at rock bottom, and a move to Premier House.


Dick Tayler:

With the Paris Olympics in full swing, we go back in time 52 years to talk to a Kiwi athletic legend, to reflect on one of the most tragic and shameful events in Olympic sporting history - the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre. We look forward to some great performances on the track from Kiwi athletes, many of whom have rural backgrounds. And we reminisce on paying tribute to Sir Colin “Pinetree” Meads.


Sir Don McKinnon:

The former Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations encourages Kiwis in France to make the pilgrimage to the New Zealand Liberation Museum on the Western Front. Plus, just back from a state funeral in Vietnam, we talk about Southeast Asia’s growing and dynamic economies and why they’re so important, as China and the US get ever closer to a trade war.

Jeremy Rookes:

Our resident Canterbury-based, lifestyle/hobby farmer shares his memory of an evening with Pinetree Meads, plus he has a rant about climate change and weather forecasters. We also look at the ongoing dry in North Canterbury.

Listen below:

