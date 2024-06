Daniel Carson:

It’s day two of the South Island Dairy Event (SIDE) where Jamie Mackay catches up with the founder of the Miti bar - a relatively new beef snack bar made from bobby calves raised to 12 months.





Toby Williams:

Federated Farmers’ national meat and wool chair gives a live update on how farms just north of Gisborne are faring with the State of Emergency.

Craig “Wiggy” Wiggins:

We head back to SIDE to find the health and wellbeing advocate doing free health checks for farmers at the conference gate.

Pia Piggott:

RaboResearch analyst on her Global Avocado Report, which indicates growth is tipped to continue.

Listen below: