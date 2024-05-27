How did Federated Farmers board members Richard McIntyre (left) and Wayne Langford go against the Parliamentary rugby team? Photo / Federated Farmers

How did Federated Farmers board members Richard McIntyre (left) and Wayne Langford go against the Parliamentary rugby team? Photo / Federated Farmers

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford to find out more about the rather epic politicians vs farmers charity rugby match over the weekend.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers reviews the Parliamentary rugby and netball games, where the politicians won the rugby 20 - 12 and Federated Farmers won the netball 33 - 16. Feds raised over $300,000 in cash; the original goal was to raise $150,000. He also previews “Mooving Day/Week”.

Wayne McLaughlin:

We catch up with the proud father of Indy 500 driver Scott McLaughlin, a man with a good rural pedigree, a Cambridge-based logging trucking operator and Cambridge lifestyle farmer.

Kathrin Jankowiec:

It’s Wine Industry Wellness Week and together with Farmstrong we look at what the industry is doing to look after those working in it.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel comes in from the cold to yarn to us. And it’s not only cold. It’s still dry!

