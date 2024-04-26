On The Country today: Shanghai-based correspondent Hunter McGregor updated Rowena Duncum on China's economy. Photo / Edward He / Unsplash

On The Country today: Shanghai-based correspondent Hunter McGregor updated Rowena Duncum on China's economy. Photo / Edward He / Unsplash

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum spoke to Shanghai-based correspondent Hunter McGregor to learn more about China’s economy.

On with the show:

Seth Carrier:

NIWA weatherman reports on a balmy Anzac Day but says we shouldn’t expect this kind of weather next week.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

This week, “The Dangen Zone” welcomes Sullivan Poole to the family, celebrates World Veterinary Day tomorrow, discusses the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final and the Clash of the Colleges competition, and looks forward to duck hunting.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent talks about the state of the Chinese economy, saying “Some parts are doing really well and some parts are doing quite poorly”. He also discusses an initiative to introduce Chinese consumers to Kiwi venison.

Jason Everson:

We take our monthly look at the wool market with the team at PGG Wrightson Wool, plus the Awatoto wool scour coming back on line and the recent international wool conference in Adelaide.

Jason Walls:

Newstalk ZB’s Political Editor wraps up a busy week in politics, including Winston Peters in Gallipoli, and what we can expect from MPs when Parliament resumes next week.

