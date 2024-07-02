He also comments on how important New Zealand’s innovative apple packing and processing machinery is to the US, what the tariff-free EU agreement is worth to kiwifruit growers, and working on a trade deal with India.

Finally, McClay ponders getting New Zealand to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and Winston Peters’ performance as Minister of Foreign Affairs.





Ray Smith:

The Director General of MPI on biosecurity challenges, including bird flu, and the prospects of doubling our export value from the primary sector - while also tackling climate change emissions.

MPI Director General Ray Smith (left) talks to The Country's Jamie Mackay at the Primary Industries New Zealand Summit.

Julian Raine:

Jamie Mackay speaks to the former president of Horticulture NZ, dairy entrepreneur, the man behind Aunt Jean’s Milk and Appleby ice cream, and Waimea Dam instigator; who also happens to be a fellow finalist for the Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand’s Primary Industries Award.

Former president of Horticulture NZ Julian Raine (left) talks to fellow finalist for the Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand’s Primary Industries Award, The Country host, Jamie Mackay.

Stefan Vogel:

Sydney-based general manager of RaboResearch is at the Primary Industries New Zealand Summit. He talks about global freight issues and when we could expect a drop in the OCR.

General manager of RaboResearch Stefan Vogel (left) speaks to The Country host Jamie Mackay, at the Primary Industries New Zealand Summit.

Kerry Worsnop:

The Poverty Bay/East Coast sheep and beef farmer is also a Nuffield Scholar and former Gisborne District Councillor. She talks about the difficulty of maintaining resilience in the face of yet another weather event.

