Listen live: Lianne Dalziel discusses Christchurch stadium controversy on NewstalkZB

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel will discuss plans for a $473 million covered stadium which has sparked controversy after a decision to reduce the seating capacity to 25,000.

She will join Canterbury Mornings with John McDonald on NewstalkZB at about 10am.

It comes after the Christchurch City Council decided to develop a preliminary design for a 25,000-seat stadium.

Late last month the council was advised that the contract price estimate for the stadium had increased by $130 million over budget.

The increase was partly due to the large increase in construction costs, especially steel, and given the Covid-19 recovery around the world.

It was proposed that the minimum seating capacity for sports events was reduced to 25,000 and would include a U-shaped concourse. It was also a better turf solution and to retain acoustics for concerts.

The Christchurch City Council voted to develop a preliminary design for a 25,000-seat stadium. Photo / Supplied

But the decision has sparked controversy with an online petition calling to reverse the decision reaching more than 20,000 signatures.

New Zealand Rugby had earlier warned the council that reducing the indoor stadium size to 25,000 would make the arena too small for major international rugby games, unless a substantial incentive fee was on offer.