Wellington’s mayoralty race enters its final week with Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle and Andy Foster going head to head on Wellington Mornings with Nick Mills

Wellington’s mayoralty race enters its final week with Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle and Andy Foster going head to head on Wellington Mornings with Nick Mills

With just one week until voting closes in Wellington, the candidates are going head-to-head in a live debate on Wellington Mornings with Nick Mills.

Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle and Andy Foster will debate why they are the best person to lead the capital – as they have been doing for several weeks in the lead-up to the election.

After the debate, Wellington issues reporter Georgina Campbell will provide expert analysis.

Listen to the mayoral debate from 10.05am

Eagle is running on a "back to basics" campaign – that is pools, pipes and playgrounds. He also plans to run the ruler over council spending and promises to be an experienced pair of hands to steady the ship.

If he wins, a byelection in Rongotai will be triggered.

Whanau is an independent candidate but has support from the Green Party. She told Mills previously she wants "low traffic neighbourhoods" so kids can play safely, cycleways can be better used, and people can make the most of their communities.

Incumbent mayor Foster is hoping for re-election, telling Mills in July he thought his fellow councillors were working well together after reports of infighting plagued the council earlier.

"We've done a lot for the city and I'd really like to take that forward."