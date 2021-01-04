Linwood death: Investigation escalated, man wanted after police confirm homicide in Christchurch

Nathan Te Hana is wanted by police. Photo / supplied

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police are on the hunt for Nathan Te Hana after the death of a man at a Christchurch house on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to England Street at about 2.50pm by someone who said 57-year-old Michael Joseph Graham required medical assistance.

When police arrived he was declared dead at the scene.

Today after the results of a post mortem examination were confirmed, Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth told the Herald an homicide investigation was underway.

She said inquiries have established that Graham was involved in an assault at the address.

"Police would like to speak to Nathan Te Hana as part of the ongoing investigation," Illingworth said.

"Te Hana, 46, is believed to be in the Christchurch area."

If you have seen Te Hana or have any information which can help police locate him please contact 111, quoting file number 210103/2420.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.