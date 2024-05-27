Judith Lacy's memories of Peka Peka Beach. She wonders if personal brand is partly defined by what captures your eye on a beach walk.

Judith Lacy is the editor of the Manawatū Guardian. She has been writing Judith’s Jottings for more than three years.

OPINION

It’s the modern-day equivalent of bubble wrap popping.

All you need is a device of some sort and a LinkedIn account.

Scroll down, see someone you are keen to add to your online network, click the connect button and there will be a pleasant-sounding ping.

It’s more productive than popping the plastic, better for the environment and just as satisfying.

I’m a fan of LinkedIn, a business and employment-focused social media platform. By its nature people’s behaviour is of a higher standard than most other social media, you can keep track of who is working where now, and it’s a great research tool before interviewing someone.

It’s also a great way to double-check the spelling of a person’s name and their job title.

At last week’s Power of LinkedIn Personal Branding workshop, facilitator Ramola Duncan asked what we wanted to be known as. “Pizza lover” was the first thing I jotted down, only semi-facetiously as I tucked into the free pizza on offer. A slice of capsicum slides to the floor. I don’t want to be known as a messy eater. A former colleague sitting next to me goes to get some serviettes.

Quick check around the room. I don’t think anyone has noticed the errant vegetable. Some of the participants appear young enough to be my grandsons. Glass half full. I’m down (or is it up) with the latest technology. It is a Techweek event after all.

Ramola takes us through LinkedIn’s features, 90 per cent of which I didn’t know of. That grey-blue background behind a person’s profile photo isn’t set in stone. You can put another photo there or a graphic detailing what you do.

“It’s valuable real estate,” the former colleague says. Ramola suggests an action-oriented cover photo so I pick one of me throwing a hoop. There’s a lot of concentration on my non-sporty face. It was taken a few summers ago with the city ambassadors.

Ramola says that instead of exchanging business cards when you meet someone professionally, you can scan their LinkedIn profile’s QR code.

I’m so excited I bounce around the room asking strangers “Can I QR you?”. It works but I didn’t realise while their profile loads you need to take an extra step if you want to connect. I miss out on some connections but discover a full-stack developer is one who can build the front and back ends of a website.

My exuberance is distracting. I sit down. There’s pizza to be had.

Ramola explains the headline - the text below your name - can be used for more than your job title. It’s your hook, especially if you are looking for work. Make use of words a recruiter would be looking for.

Ramola says we need to ask ourselves if our target audience uses LinkedIn. My target audience is people with a story. Given everyone has a story I decide the answer is yes. Ramola shows us how to endorse people for various skills - LinkedIn doesn’t recognise pizza eating as a skill.

I work up the courage to ask a woman if I could QR her again and this time I hit the connect button. In her headline she has French speaker and croissant lover. Being a Francophile, I nearly swoon.

On Sunday, I visited Peka Peka Beach for the first time. I know two people who live there and have always been curious about what the attraction was. It didn’t take long to work out. A beach nearly empty of people and rubbish, stunning views of Kāpiti Island, a cycle trail, swooning, soaring and sweeping birds.

Linking out is just as good as linking in.







