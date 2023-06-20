Wiltshire sheep shed their wool naturally so do not need shearing, crutching or tailing. Photo / NZME

I’m pretty sure the farmer in Wrightson’s last year would have had a laugh with his wife when he got home after his conversation with Mr Neat.

They were talking about lambs, twins, vaccinations and ear tags.

The farmer asked Mr Neat how many lambs he had. “Six,” Mr Neat quipped very proudly and a little bit sheepishly. The farmer grinned and said something like “well good luck with them”.

He probably had thousands.

But for us those were our first lambs out of four Wiltshire ewes purchased with other family members.

This year we have six pregnant ewes (none of them last year’s lambs of course).

Two of them are so huge I feel sorry for them. One of those two only has milk in one side of her udder. Mr Neat went to Hastings Vets and had a chat about it. They are always so helpful even when we ask dumb questions.

Advice was given and followed.

After discussion with grandchildren, it was decided we had better be prepared just in case these huge ewes produced triplets or twins and couldn’t feed them all.

We also decided that these lambs, which we are guessing are due next month, will need some help to stay warm.

The weather - well I’m just not going to go there.

Anyway the grandkids and I went shopping on Saturday morning. We bought everything we need to feed any rejected lambs. Hopefully, that won’t happen because I know who will be doing early morning and late evening feeds — so best Mr Neat and I are prepared.

So not only did we buy teats, colostrum and milk powder (just small packets) we also bought the cutest little woollen lamb covers. They didn’t cost much at under $6 each.

When I was telling someone about it they rolled their eyes and said “how do you think lambs survive without coats on huge stations in the back of beyond?”

I replied, “They are not coats, they are little covers and I don’t have to imagine them freezing cold while I’m snug as a bug inside.”

More rolling of the eyes.

Mr Neat is the one who looks after the sheep. He moves them around to greener pastures and takes care of any health issues.

They come running to him when he goes into the paddock, especially if he rattles a container of sheep nuts. Animals are just like men really. The way to their heart is through their stomach.

We did have to laugh a while back when he and the grandies were bringing them in to drench. The lambs were jumping in the air and the ewes were being rather evasive. Mr Neat went to grab one and because they are Wiltshire the wool just came off in his hand. I guess you had to be there.

Farmers we are not — but just like farmers, the welfare of all our animals is paramount. After all, the better care we take of them the juicer the meat.

Yep, we do eat them — but only the boys so far.



